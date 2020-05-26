Going to Church is waste of my time – Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that he doesn’t go to church because he distrusts Ghanaian pastors adding that it is waste of his time.

According, he took the decision because he has come to realize that most of them are fake and full of deceit and it is very difficult to sieve the genuine ones out of the many, MyNewsGh.com learnt.

In his estimation, pastors have used the bible to deceive Ghanaians who are gullible and succeeded in duping some of their unsuspecting clients in various communities and would rather spend that time sleeping.

“ There are a lot of fake pastors in Ghana. I believe in God but I don’t go to church. It is a waste of time for somebody to preach to me…I know the bible and I won’t go there for someone to preach to me because it is a waste of my time. I know God myself…if you call me and start talking about prophecy, I will hang up because I want to have a good sleep. Anytime I die it is God’s time”, he revealed on a local Television Station monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

It would be recalled that MyNewsGh.com last year reported of how the maverick politician, said he does not believe in prophecies because about 90% of prophets are liars and capitalize on the gullibility of their victims to make a living.

“When you talk about it, they say you are blaspheming but it is the truth. When you see the lifestyle of most men of God, their lifestyles; lavish lifestyles, and you see their followers and how deprived they are…I don’t believe in prophecies”, he said.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

