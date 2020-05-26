Covid-19: Stranded Ghanaians in the US to fund their own return air tickets- Ambassador

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America (USA), H.E Baffour Adjei Bawuah has stated that Ghanaian nationals in the USA who would like to return to the country with the government’s chartered flight will have to fund their own tickets regardless of their economic standing, MyNewsGh.com reports.

In an exclusive interview on GhOne TV with Serwaah Amihere, H.E Baffour Adjei Bawuah noted that the Embassy does not want to set a precedence where the country [Ghana] will find it difficult to service the debt incurred so all persons including officials of government will have to fund their own return tickets as at best, the embassy tries to facilitate the process.

He however revealed that the US government has expressed interest in paying for the return tickets of Ghanaian students who are on various US scholarships and want to return home.

H.E Baffour Adjei Bawuah further disclosed that about 33 Ghanaians have died from the Coronavirus in New York City alone with an unidentified Ghanaian nationals living with the virus.

About 300 Ghanaians in the USA have expressed interest in returning home on the government’s chartered flight.

They have however begged the government of Ghana to bear the flight cost as they do not have the means to service the ticket price.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

