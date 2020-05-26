Revealed: Coronavirus kills 33 Ghanaians in New York

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America (U.S.A), H.E Baffour Adjei Bawuah has revealed that about thirty-three (33) Ghanaians have died from the Coronavirus in New York City of the U.S.A alone, MyNewsGh.com reports.

In an interview on GhOneTv monitored by MyNewsGh.com, H.E Baffour Adjei Bawuah stated that an unidentified number of Ghanaians are living with the virus in the U.S.A.

“We have an unidentified number of Ghanaians living with the virus but it’s difficult to get the exact number because we are in an emergency situation and they are not categorizing the number of infected persons based on nationality but I can confirm to you that in New York City alone, 33 Ghanaians have died from the virus.” He stated.

The USA has recorded over 1.7million Covid-19 cases with 99,462 deaths and over 353,000 recoveries as at May 26, 2020.

Ghana’s Case Count

Ghana’s COVID-19 recoveries have gone past 2000 in the latest update provided by the Ghana Health Service.

The country recorded 2,070 recoveries of persons who were infected by the deadly virus.

Currently, Ghana’s case count stands at 6,808 with 32 deaths.

Greater Accra continues to lead in the regions with the highest number of cases followed by the Ashanti Region and the Central region.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

