70% Ghanaian Population Christians yet corruption is high- Archbishop Naameh laments

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale Most Rev Philip Naameh has chastised Christians in Ghana for not living the Christian faith enough in the fight against corruption.

According to the revered Archbishop who doubles as President of the Catholic Bishops Conference in Ghana, it is worrying a larger population of Ghanaians are Christians and yet corruption us prevalent in the country.

“In every work, in every place of witness, there is always a great temptation to say yes wealth. if we take politics as an example, our political landscape is full of Christians. We say we are 71 percent but who are those doing the bribery and the corruption and the stealing of state money either for our families or for our individual needs or wants?”he questioned in a Sunday service sermon.

Most Reverend Philip Naameh admonished Christians to live the faith and to ensure that corruption and other ungodly acts are eschewed to reflect the presence of Christians who are expected to lead by example.

“Christians have to be very clear and distinguish ourselves from those who do not know Christ in our behaviour,” he added.

He further indicated that though the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has brought affliction to humanity, the pandemic has also brought about stronger bonding of families.

He noted that said “If we have the faith, we will see that apart from the unfortunate incidences of infection for a number of Ghanaians and even death, we can make something good out of it. Because COVID-19 has made families come together”.

“There are many families where the whole time or almost the whole time, the children are at school, and mother and father don’t see each other too long in a day, this one goes this way to work, the other one goes that way to work. They come back in a very short time and prepare themselves to go out again for the next day’s business”.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

