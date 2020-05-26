GhanaWeb Polls: 55% of Ghanaians call for another lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus

Results from a poll conducted by GhanaWeb on whether the government should impose another lockdown in the country indicate that 55.14% representing 381 votes were in favour of another lockdown to ease the spread of COVID-19.

JOIN THE GIANT SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM – CLICK HERE TO JOIN FUNBOOO TODAY

POST/WATCH FUNNY VIDEOS/PHOTOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH PREACHING VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH AMAZING DISCOVERIES VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH TALENT DISPLAY VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

SELL/BUY ON FUNBOOO

POST/FIND JOB ON FUNBOOO

BLOG YOUR BUSINESS, SERVICE, OPINION, NEWS TO MILLIONS ON FUNBOOO

POST MUSIC FOR PROMOTION ON FUNBOOO

Meanwhile, 40.96% representing 283 voted against the idea of any further restrictions.

Where is a link to the polls on GhanaWeb

In the heat of this discussion, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, May 24, 2020, indicated that plans are underway to further ease the coronavirus restrictions adding that, “we have to find a way back, but in safety, for we cannot be under these restrictions forever.”

A study conducted by GhanaWeb on the impact of coronavirus on businesses proved that the beauty industry, event organizers, private school owners, fashion designers, among other service providers have been greatly hit by the Coronavirus crisis. Thus the need to ease the restrictions in other to save these businesses.

Right from the time government lifted the 3-week partial lockdown in some parts of the country, the move has been greeted with diverse reactions.

To a larger section of Ghanaians, the increasing number of coronavirus cases require stricter measures to halt the spread of the virus. Some citizens, on the other hand, believe the virus does not exist.

Below are some comments from the polls:

Source: ghanaweb.com

SHARE THIS STORY