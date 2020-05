JUST IN: 2,097 COVID-19 patients in Ghana recover out of 6,964 cases

Ghana’s COVD-19 case count is now 6,964, the Health Service announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye also said 2,097 persons have since recovered.

The death toll still stands at 32.

more soon…

