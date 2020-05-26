Pregnant woman stabbed to death at Atwima

A pregnant woman has died after she was knifed to death over the weekend at Aburaso in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

JOIN THE GIANT SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM – CLICK HERE TO JOIN FUNBOOO TODAY

POST/WATCH FUNNY VIDEOS/PHOTOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH PREACHING VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH AMAZING DISCOVERIES VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH TALENT DISPLAY VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

SELL/BUY ON FUNBOOO

POST/FIND JOB ON FUNBOOO

BLOG YOUR BUSINESS, SERVICE, OPINION, NEWS TO MILLIONS ON FUNBOOO

POST MUSIC FOR PROMOTION ON FUNBOOO

Just before 4 pm on Saturday, the police responded to reports that the deceased Akosua Attah, 22, had been unconscious and was rushed to the Suntreso Hospital.

They later realized at the hospital that the victim had stab wounds and died a few minutes after being admitted.

The Police at Suntreso District Command is holding a 29-year-old woman named Adwoa Pokuah in custody in connection to the crime.

Detectives suspect a case of misunderstanding between the two.

At the time of filing this report, the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for preservation and autopsy.

Source: Daily Mail

SHARE THIS STORY