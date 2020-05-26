Gossip News

BREAKING: Ghana’s coronavirus case count now 6,904

2 hours ago
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO

The information available has it that Ghana has recorded 96 new coronavirus cases, bringing the national tally to 6,904. This is made known in press briefings today 25, May 2020.

More soon.

