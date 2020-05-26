Gossip • News BREAKING: Ghana’s coronavirus case count now 6,904 2 hours ago1 Min Read Webby Add Comment Share This! FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn FILE PHOTO The information available has it that Ghana has recorded 96 new coronavirus cases, bringing the national tally to 6,904. This is made known in press briefings today 25, May 2020. More soon. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn You may also like Gossip • News I’ve dashed over 30 houses to my ‘side chicks’ – Kennedy Agyapong 17 mins ago Gossip • News Going to Church is waste of my time – Kennedy Agyapong 30 mins ago Gossip • News Covid-19: Stranded Ghanaians in the US to fund their own return air tickets- Ambassador 44 mins ago Add Comment Click here to post a comment Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Pregnant woman stabbed to death at Atwima True Love!!! Woman marries a man in a wheelchair -[PHOTOS] Comment Share This! FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn Topics Actors6 Africa127 Akumaa Mama Zimbi30 All Movies6 Art7 Business5,203 Canada6 Country Profile60 Crime3,550 Cultural23 Design3 Drama149 Education1,273 Entertainment8,369 Family Activities23 FAQ92 Fashion244 Food & Drinks25 Gadgets8 Ghana228 Ghana Articles87 Ghana Foods39 Gossip3,685 Headlines11,586 Health1,473 Hotels3 Industrial14 Interior9 Interiors13 Jokes945 Latest News673 Leaked Photo117 Leaked Videos150 Lifestyle807 Mobile and Phones13 Motivation72 Movies6,087 MP31,737 Music Videos73 News181,703 News Videos36 Nigeria News287 Nigerian Movies223 Odd News1,104 Offices6 People & Places2 Photos975 Politics16,228 Profiles525 Racing8 Recipes63 Recommended125 Religion500 Restaurants and bars6 Retail6 Romance22 Soccer25 Sports27,921 Street fashion8 Tech & Gadget18 Technology560 Trailers23 Travel110 Twi Movies Online144 UK4,631 UK News28 Uncategorized128 USA3,417 USA News2,000 Videos733 Viral Videos191 Vogue9 Women4 World News100,849 Featured Gossip • News I’ve dashed over 30 houses to my ‘side chicks’ – Kennedy Agyapong Gossip • News Going to Church is waste of my time – Kennedy Agyapong Gossip • News Covid-19: Stranded Ghanaians in the US to fund their own return air tickets- Ambassador Gossip • News Revealed: Coronavirus kills 33 Ghanaians in New York Gossip • News 70% Ghanaian Population Christians yet corruption is high- Archbishop Naameh laments
