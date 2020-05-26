True Love!!! Woman marries a man in a wheelchair -[PHOTOS]

Social media users are gushing over a newly-married couple after pictures from their wedding were shared on Twitter.

JOIN THE GIANT SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM – CLICK HERE TO JOIN FUNBOOO TODAY

POST/WATCH FUNNY VIDEOS/PHOTOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH PREACHING VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH AMAZING DISCOVERIES VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH TALENT DISPLAY VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

SELL/BUY ON FUNBOOO

POST/FIND JOB ON FUNBOOO

BLOG YOUR BUSINESS, SERVICE, OPINION, NEWS TO MILLIONS ON FUNBOOO

POST MUSIC FOR PROMOTION ON FUNBOOO

A beautiful bride and her groom who is in a wheelchair, have drawn the attention of many, with social media users tagging their union as ‘true love.’

Taking to his Twitter page, Chiemena Samuel, shared the lovely image of the couple, as he congratulated them.

The wedding reportedly held in Lagos and only a few guests were present in line with social distancing guidelines.

A Twitter user who claims to know the groom said he knows his “worth” and refused to be defined by the wheelchair.

Sharing the image from their wedding, Chiemena Samuel wrote;

“I Think this is how True love looks like This lovely girl got married to the cripple…. Congratulation sir lovely couples”

https://twitter.com/ChiemenaS/status/1264870149712117760

@ayoflex: While I appreciate your thread and need for retweet, it will be unfair to the couple to use the word CRIPPLE. I met the couple last Saturday and they are doing fine and they are an inspiration to many. Please remove the word CRIPPLE, the man is physically challenged.

@RSisanda: That’s real love, but most of the times we mistake infatuation to love

@UnekwuD: Wow! My congratulations to the new couple. I know this guy, he knows his worth and refused the wheel chair to tame him.

SHARE THIS STORY