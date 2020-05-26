I’ll use social media to beat Lydia Alhassan on Dec 7 – Dumelo promises

Actor cum Politician, John Dumelo has finally responded to claims by his opponent that the job”dey ground” and not on social media.

Lydia Alhassan in an interview on Asempa FM weeks ago said he opponent is on social media thinking he’s canvassing for votes but the real work is on the grounds at the Ayawas West Wuogon constituency.

But speaking in an interview on Accra-based Adom FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com,Dumelo said their constituency is made up of diverse people and he needs to reach all en-sundry hence adopting various strategies and tools to meet all his audience.

“Social media is important to me and I know that not all of them are voters in the constituency but I understand it and I am using it positively because non-constituents can influence their friends through what they see and read.”

“Our kind of politics in Ghana is not very different from politics outside, and for me I am used to fake stories in the media and have grown a tough skin so when something comes, I keep quiet since the more you talk, the more people create loopholes in your story.”

“What they mainly want is how I can help them personally, and that’s why I started the scholarship scheme in 2013 not only in Legon but GIMPA, UPSA and they are all saying they are behind me and will voting for me.”

Source: MyNewsGh.com

