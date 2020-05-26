NDC Executives cry over intimidation from NPP

Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the Nalerigu/Gambaga Constituency of the North East Region, have issued a barrage of stern warnings to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Ghana Police Service to desist from attempts to intimidate and humiliate their members in the Constituency.

According to them, the Police are in bed with NPP officials in the Constituency and have collaborated to intimidate members of the NDC as election 2020 draws nearer.

In a statement copied to MyNewsGh.com, Executives in the largest opposition party said “The NDC in the Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency yesterday 25th of May, 2020, witnessed a very bizarre and an unhealthy act. The invitation and subsequent attempt to detain a communication team member as well a former constituency youth organizer of the NDC in the constituency at the Regional Police Command just for a post on Facebook was a sad day for our democracy and a case of political strong-arm”.

The statement further said as law-abiding citizens they will always submit themselves to the law whenever they fall foul but will resist any attempts of intimidation.

“we hereby serve notice that, members of the NDC in the constituency are law-abiding citizens and shall comply with any legitimate reasonable application of the law by the police. And will submit ourselves to the law should we go contrary and wish that our police service act without fear or favour. Nonetheless, the NDC will stand up to any acts of unjust treatment of it’s members and

The happenings on the eve of elections 2016 is still fresh in our minds and we are battle-ready to face such evil machinations this time round.”

Executives of the NDC noted that the governing NPP is aware of the humiliating defeat and fall to the NDC come December 2020 and as such have resorted in intimidation using the Police.

“The NPP Sensing a humiliating defeat in the December elections because of the pronounced maladministration characterized by massive corruption, arrogance and waste of public resources through ostentation by Akufo- Addo and his appointees has resorted to these discredited tactics of hate and harassment of political opponents to remain relevant.”

Source: MyNewsGh.com

