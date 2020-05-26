[WATCH VIDEO]: Landlord Shockingly opens up on where he got weapons to kill tenant and MORE

A landlord Stephen Nana Kankam who allegedly murdered his tenant for refusing to vacate a room he rented to him revealed to security officers who his weapon supplier is among other details.

According to a police extract sighted by MyNewsGh.com, shot budding musician Spark Benjamine was rushed to the police station with multiple injuries he sustained as a result.

Stephen Nana Kankam, suspect, has been arrested by the police and he is currently in their custody assisting with investigations

Police have retrieved four spent shells of AA cartridges from the suspect’s resident at Spot M near Ofankor.

Asking about where he got the wealth from In a video MyNewsGh.com sighted, Stephen Nana Kankam told the police that he started working in London at the age of 14 and at the age of 17 he stepped into real estate development.

When the police asked where he got the weapon from Stephen Nana Kankam replied: “Mr. ‘Calany’ the head of CID department gave them to me at Manprobi police station due to the fact that people came to rob my house in 20218”.

Watch the video below

[embedded content]

Source: MyNewsGh.com

