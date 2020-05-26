How Obofour setup a meeting with Kennedy Agyapong to avoid his wrath -[WATCH VIDEO]

Founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Emmanuel Obofour has set up a meeting with Kennedy Agyapong to avoid the wrath of the lawmaker.

A video of Obofour warning a businessman who had presenter went viral on various social media platforms. In the said video, Obofour was heard warning the businessman to desist from commenting about issues concerning him.

Obofour said Ghanaians need to rise for people to become aware of the fact that no one is afraid of them in this country.

Ghanaians after connecting the dots linked the video to Kennedy Agyapong and drew the battle lines between the two.

But in a video sighted on social media, Obofour has setup a meeting with Kennedy Agyapong in order for them to meet and to know themselves well.

In the video, Obofour who is always hyper is heard in a sober mood asking Kennedy Agyapong to expect him as he intends to arrange with Adom TV’s Omanhene Kwabena Asante so they come to see him for discussions and bonding.

He said “we met at a funeral but we could not greet and or meet. Because of your busy schedule, I will work with Omanhene to set up a meeting so that we can meet”.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

