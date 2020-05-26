91% of Ghanaians infected with coronavirus do not develop symptoms

About 91 percent of people infected by the coronavirus in Ghana do not develop signs and symptoms at all, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service has said.

According to Dr. him, this calls for the need for regular hand washing and the need for all Ghanaians to use protective mechanisms including wearing nose masks in order to prevent infections.

His assertions indicate that there are many Ghanaians who are asymptomatic to the disease.

Addressing the press at the regular Meet the Press Session organized by the Ministry of Information on Tuesday, Dr. Sarkodie said airborne spread is yet to be demonstrated as a mode of transmission.

“Airborne spread has not been confirmed or designated but then it is still ongoing. There had been instances where fecal shedding had been reported but whether the virus can be transmitted through fecal oral transmission it still hasn’t been demonstrated yet.

He mentioned instances that one can easily contract the disease. That includes touching contaminated surfaces, sharing pens, using one’s mobile phone and frequent cleansing of bodies.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count surged to 6,964 COVD-19 cases on Tuesday 26 May, 2020.

According to the Ghana Health Service, 2,097 persons have so far recovered from the disease.

The number of deaths however still remains 32.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

