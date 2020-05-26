MPs coronavirus test claims false, results unknown yet – Parliament

The Director of Public Affairs in Parliament, Kate Addo, has refuted reports that two Members of Parliament and 13 staff of the lawmaking chamber have tested positive for COVID-19 following the results of a voluntary test.

According to her, results from the Coronavirus tests which was conducted last week, per the directive of Speaker of Parliament, are not yet known.

Earlier today, some news portals reported that some MP and staff of the Parliament House tested positive to COVID-19.

But the Public Affairs directing debunking the claim indicated that, “Parliament is unaware of any such call and therefore there hasn’t been any official figure given by the National COVID-19 response team.”

She added that per the directive and confidentiality protocol those who test positive will be called directly by the testing team and the necessary steps for quarantine and treatment.”

On May, 19, 2020, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, directed all Members of Parliament, including parliamentary staff, to go through a mandatory Coronavirus test.

This step, he said, forms part of measures instituted by the Parliamentary Service Board to prevent an outbreak of the pandemic in the legislature.

He assured that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety of MPs.

As a result of that directive, the samples of some 690 persons in Parliament were taken last week awaiting results.

Source: ghanaweb.com

