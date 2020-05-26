Chelsea goalkeeper reveals N’Golo Kante is Suffering Coronavirus symptoms

Willy Caballero has revealed that N’Golo Kante has the Chelsea squad’s full support in his continued absence from training after he suffered Coronavirus symptoms.

The French midfielder was given permission to miss training last Wednesday due to fears over COVID-19 and has even been allowed to miss the rest of the season by his coach, Frank Lampard.

Speaking with TNT Sports in an Instagram Live interview, Kante’s teammate and Argentine shot-stopper, Willy Caballero said the French star has the squad’s full support to keep his distance due to fears surrounding the virus.

He also confirmed that Kante tested negative for Covid-19 but suffered ‘bad symptoms’ over the past weeks.

‘It’s very understandable’, the 38-year-old told TNT Sports.

‘He tested negative for Covid-19 but he had a bad time of it during quarantine with symptoms of the virus that gave him that fear.

‘We respect him and we’ll wait until he feels comfortable because the truth is that to do what we’re doing you have to feel okay and feel confidence and after we start again, we have to all go forward together.

Kante, who has suffered from health problems in the past, fainted in training two years ago.

The 29-year-old’s older brother, Niama, died of a heart attack shortly before the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the midfielder lost his father when he was just 11 years old.

