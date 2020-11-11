Election 2020 live updates: Lordina Mahama campaigns for NDC in Bono

Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama has hit the road to campaign for her husband and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Starting her campaign in her mother region in the Bono East Region, she has been campaigning for NDC’s parliamentary candidates in the Kintampo and Nkoranza areas.

In addition to sharing highlights of the People’s Manifesto and John Mahama’s promises to Ghanaians, Mrs Mahama also invited the people to vote for the NDC.

