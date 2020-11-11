Retrieve monies wrongfully paid to NDC members under Mahama’s administration – Sammy Gyamfi dares NPP

The Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has challenged the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to retrieve all monies that were wrongfully paid to NDC members.

His comment follows an allegation by the MP for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer that the NDC during its tenure in power wrongfully paid Kofi Buckman and Associates, SAS Finance Group, Bullion Finance, and McQuary when preparing the Ghana Gold Transaction in 2011 before it was truncated.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story Tuesday, Sammy Gyamfi said the NPP has made it a mantra to accuse the NDC of being corrupt and having stolen from the public purse whilst in office.

However, the party is yet to come after any member of the NDC in a quest to retrieve such monies because they know the allegation is false.

“You see talk is cheap. They are in government now. If they think anybody violated the laws of this country and were paid monies that they were not supposed to be paid, let them retrieve it.

“That cannot be a justification for this naked robbery,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gyamfi is also asking President Akufo-Addo to retrieve the billions of cedis his government dishonestly paid under the controversial Agyapa deal in seven days or the country will witness the biggest demonstration ever.

According to the Communications Officer, monies were illegally paid to Databank, which is owned by the President’s cousin and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta; African Legal Associates, which is owned by another cousin Gabby Otchere Darko; and their foreign compradors.”

This, he said, exhibits the nepotism that is being perpetrated by the Akufo-Addo government.