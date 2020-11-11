Two highway robbers gunned down in Western North Region

The Western North Regional Police Command has killed two suspected highway robbers during a gun battle on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

The incident took place on the Sui Abrabra to Anyinabrem road where the gang had laid ambush to rob passengers.

According to sources, the armed men, who blocked the road, injured some three people when they shot into three vehicles.

Western North Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwadwo Otchere Boapea while confirming the news said, he dispatched personnel to the scene after a distress call from some victims.

He explained that, when the police got to the scene, the armed robbers opened fire; forcing the security personnel to retailate.

Giving more details, DCOP Kwadwo Otchere Boapea said one of the armed robbers was shot dead in the process while two others sustained severe injuries.

The others, upon sensing danger fled the scene.

The Regional Commander said the men were arrested and transported to the hospital where one died.

The second has since been referred to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

He said during a search of the scene, the police retrieved some guns and ammunition used by the armed robbers.