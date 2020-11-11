Lordina Mahama takes NDC campaign to Bono East Region

Former First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama has been campaigning for her husband and the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidates in the Kintampo and Nkoranza areas of the Bono East Region.

In addition to sharing highlights of the People’s Manifesto and John Mahama’s promises to Ghanaians, Mrs Mahama also invited the people to vote for the NDC.

She said John Mahama is a President Ghanaians can trust, and he has the track record of development without discrimination.

The NDC Flagbearer, she noted, will also work to create a minimum one million jobs, stabilise the economy to provide all Ghanaians with opportunities and develop critical infrastructure under a “$10 billion Big Push”.

Among the places visited by the former First Lady was the palace of the Chief of Jema.