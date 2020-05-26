‘I’ve Been Trying To Meet You, Please Let’s Sit Down And Talk – Rev Obofour Pleads With Kennedy Agyapong

Founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Obofour has humbly told honorable Kennedy Agyapong that he wants to meet him face-to-face and just say hello.

JOIN THE GIANT SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM – CLICK HERE TO JOIN FUNBOOO TODAY

POST/WATCH FUNNY VIDEOS/PHOTOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH PREACHING VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH AMAZING DISCOVERIES VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH TALENT DISPLAY VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

SELL/BUY ON FUNBOOO

POST/FIND JOB ON FUNBOOO

BLOG YOUR BUSINESS, SERVICE, OPINION, NEWS TO MILLIONS ON FUNBOOO

POST MUSIC FOR PROMOTION ON FUNBOOO

Looking all fly in a suit and hat, the controversial Ghanaian pastor said he has been longing to see the lawmaker since they last met at the funeral of a late pastor but his (Kennedy Agyapong) busy schedules have prevented that from happening.

His video is also a confirmation that an earlier video he made where he told Kennedy Agyapong not to bring his nonsense to his doorstep was not actually not aimed at him as bloggers reported. Watch the video:

Don’t advise yourself and see. Rev Obofor dey fear Kennedy Agyapong!! 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JObgQEDi9o — Seven (@Kofi_Seven) May 25, 2020

-GHBASE