'I've Been Trying To Meet You, Please Let's Sit Down And Talk – Rev Obofour Pleads With Kennedy Agyapong

5 hours ago
1 Min Read
Founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Obofour has humbly told honorable Kennedy Agyapong that he wants to meet him face-to-face and just say hello.

Looking all fly in a suit and hat, the controversial Ghanaian pastor said he has been longing to see the lawmaker since they last met at the funeral of a late pastor but his (Kennedy Agyapong) busy schedules have prevented that from happening.

His video is also a confirmation that an earlier video he made where he told Kennedy Agyapong not to bring his nonsense to his doorstep was not actually not aimed at him as bloggers reported.

