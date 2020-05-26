Moesha Boduong flaunts heavy breasts in latest photo

Ghanaian socialite, Moesha Boduong has once again dropped jaws as she releases wild bedroom photo flaunting her heavy breasts.
Moesha Boduong who’s known for flaunting her curves and body on social media took to her Instagram page with over 2 million followers and posted what could be described as a teasing photo.
In the new wild bedroom photo, Moesha Boduong is seen all-white dress revealing a bit of flesh off her thick thighs and breasts.
See the photo below:
