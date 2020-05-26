Ahuofe Patri Goes ‘Bra-less’ In Latest Video

Ghanaian actress and video vixen Ahuofe Patri born Priscilla Opoku Agyeman has got fans drooling over her latest video.

In the video sighted, Ahuofe was spotted in a pink dress as she put her huge ‘melons’ in-display as she was without bra.

Ahuofe Patri after sharing her video got her fans gushing over her video and social media is still on fire.

The ‘boys kasa’ actress also shared stunning photos of herself for the amusement of her fans.

Recall that Ahuofe Patri was recently in the news over rumours that she is an amorous relationship with highlife singer Kwabena Kwabena.

See the video and photos below:

