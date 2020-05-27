There’s nothing free about ‘Free SHS’ – John Dumelo

Aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wugon constituency, John Dunelo believes the New Patriotic Party’s(NPP) free Senior High School (SHS) is not free after all.

To him, when the government introduced the policy, the government, in turn, increased taxes in the country astronomically so that parents instead of paying school fees used those monies to pay their taxes; an indication that Senior High School Education is not free as been touted by the NDC.

” Free SHS is not really free as they claim because we pay indirectly through different sources, there is nothing like Free SHS”. He said

Furthering his argument, Dumelo was of the view that government could have waited and built more schools, expanded the infrastructure of the various Senior High Schools across the country, train and equip existing current teachers and also employ more teachers before implementing the policy because currently, people have lost trust in Secondary school education in Ghana.

“Lots of Ghanaians have lost trust in the Free Senior High School Education because the government has exchanged quality for quantity, the system is about enrolling the masses and not the quality of education provided,” he told Accra-based Adom FM in an interview.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

