Lift ban on church gatherings – CVM to Govt

The Citizen Voters Movement(CVM) has urged the Government to lift the ban on Public and Social Gatherings to enable the citizens to overcome the fear, panic, and psychological warfare created by this COVID-19.

According to the group, over-reliance on Science and Medical Experts in dealing with the COVID-19 would not help matters as science and Medical Experts have their own limitations and deficiencies.

President Akufo Addo on 15th March 2020 announced a ban on public gathering including services in Churches, and Mosques as a measure to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus(COVID-19).

But a statement signed by CVM Founder and President, Razak Opoku stated that “the prolonged ban on Public and Social gatherings would have dire consequences on the other Sectors of the Economy, creating unnecessary fear and panic for the population thereby delaying the socio-economic progress of the country.”

It added: “Life needs to return to normalcy in Ghana. Churches need to re-open with strict adherence to safety protocols. The hospitals, schools and other facilities established by the Christian Community are largely financed by the Churches themselves. Therefore prolonged ban on the Churches would have very serious repercussions for the Christian Community.”

Below is the full statement

CVM Urges Government to Lift Ban on Churches

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has done tremendously well in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lot of measures have been put in place to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus including a ban on Public and Social gatherings for religious activities, funerals, Schools, marriage ceremonies etc.

…Signed…

Razak Kojo Opoku

(CVM Founder and President)