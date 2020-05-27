Eastern Regional Hospital begs for water for COVID-19 patients

The Management of the Eastern Regional Hospital is appealing to the general

public to support the facility with quantities of bottled water to meet the high daily demand for water by coronavirus patients on admission at the facility.

The Eastern Regional Hospital is a COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Center for the region with some persons who tested positive being managed at the facility.

The Head of Administration at the Hospital, Mrs Mary Amponsah Kwatia told the media in Koforidua on Tuesday that, the COVID-19 patients drink a lot of water to hydrate hence the facility “spends a lot on water daily”.

Meanwhile, the Head of Administration at Eastern Regional Hospital has commended the Eastern Regional Coordinating Committee of The Church of Pentecost for donating to the Hospital, 25 boxes of Surgical Face Masks, 25 boxes of Theatre Caps, 20 pieces of medical safety glasses, 20 pieces of coverall, 6 thermometer guns and 10 pairs of medical clogs.

The rest are 1008 pieces of carbolic soap, 180 pieces of hand tissue, 20 pieces of veronica hand washing buckets, 20 pieces of Plastic buckets, 10 gallons of liquid soap and 5 gallons of hand sanitizer. The items were received by the Head of Surgical Department of the Hospital, Dr.Amponsah Manu on Tuesday.

Presenting the medical items to Management of the Hospital, the Koforidua Area Head of The Church of Pentecost Apostle Samuel Osei Asante said the donation is part of the Church’s Corporate Social Responsibility at the behest of the Chairman of the Church-Apostle Eric Nyamekye to augment government’s efforts in keeping coronavirus disease at bay in the Country.

Apostle S.O Asante who is also an Executive Council Member of The Church of Pentecost commended Health workers in the Region for their relentless service to humanity in this pandemic.

He was hopeful that the items donated would be used to protect health workers and also be used to take care of patients at the Hospital which is a Covid-19 Isolation and treatment centre.

Present during the donation were Apostle E.A.K Ekuban-Suhum Area Head, Apostle D.Y Nsaful –Effiduase Area Head, Pastor Isaac Eshun- Asamankese Area Head, and Apostle Lawrence Otu Nyarko- Kade Area Head. Some District Pastors and Executive Committee Members of Koforidua and Koforidua Effiduase Areas of The Church of Pentecost were also present.

Source: Kasapafmonline.com

