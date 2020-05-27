EC wants to create chaos with new register – Aspiring NDC MP

NDC aspiring Member of Parliament in the Asante- Akyem North constituency, Alhaji Sulley Adams Yussif has said in an interview MyNewsGh.com monitored that Electoral Commission’s (EC) attempt to compile a new voter’s register is to create chaos.

According to Sulley Adams the EC’s decision to use the National Identification Card and Passport as the only requirement to register citizens will only prevent many people from registering because existing data shows only five million Ghanaians out of the 30 million have a passport or the NIA card.

“Looking at the requirement of the EC for citizens to register, we feel it is a way to disenfranchise over 11 million Ghanaians,” he said.

Speaking with Opoku Ibrahim Salt FM, Alhaji Sulley Adams Yussif added that if the “ 11 million people decide to protest against the move by the EC, it will cause chaos in the country and that is one thing the NDC wants to prevent” hence their decision to speak against the EC’s move.

Alhaji Sulley Adams accused the EC of a plot to deliberately disenfranchise majority of Ghanaians in the 2020 elections because the reasons for which they are basing their decision to compile a new register is unjustified.

He said the new register is part of the EC’s plan to rig the elections to favour the NPP in the 2020 polls.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

