Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Sends Another Strong Message To Mahama As He Tours NPP’s Stronghold

Ghanaians will be going to the polls come December 7 to choose their next President as all eligible voters will be given the privilege to share their thoughts during the election.

This year’s election has seen lots of debates and arguments all concerning who will emerge as the winner as every party supporter is looking forward to see their preferred candidate win the election come December 7.

As the set date for the most anticipated election is drawing near, all participating political parties together with their Presidential candidates are working hard to see themselves evolve as the winner at the end of the polls.

The two giant political parties who have ruled for so many years and have become household names are the NPP and NDC as they both put all hands on deck to attain enormous votes come December 7.

The flag bearer of the NDC and former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Mahama continued his tour as he visited the Strong hold of the NPP, Ashanti Region.

On his tour, he took the privilege to visit the Manhyia Palace to meet the chiefs, elders and township to outline reasons why the NDC should be voted into power come December 7.

On his visit, he met the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as he was there to solicit for the support and blessings of Otumfuo to help him win the impending election by amassing lots of votes in the Ashanti Region which is known to be the strong hold of the NPP.

John Mahama was as given the privilege to outline why the NDC should be voted into power come December 7.

After his speech, Otumfuo Osei Tutu shared his thoughts on his plans on running for Presidency as Otumfuo told him that, He doesn’t have anything to tell him as He’s always advised and supported him as well as all contesting Presidential candidates who come to solicit for his support and blessings to aid in their victory.

During Otumfuo’s speech and interpreted by his spokesperson, he added that Nana Akuffo Addo representing the NPP, CPP other contesting political party’s contestants have come to solicit for his blessing and support as he opened his arms to them just as he’s done for John Mahama.

Otumfuo also highlighted that, God will lead John Mahama into victory if He’s the next destined President of Ghana as God knows what’s best for the country.

