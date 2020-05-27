COVID-19 has exposed Fraudsters parading as Pastors – Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong says God has used COVID-19 to expose Pastors who hitherto were using various schemes to defraud gullible Ghanaians.

According to him, prior to this period, most Pastors bragged of having healing powers but since the country recorded cases, their healing powers have not been able to fight the disease.

The lawmaker who was speaking to Joy News in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, said he does not believe in healing and other antics used by pastors and the so-called prophets, maintaining that he only believes in God.

“People that are saying they have the healing powers, COVID-19 what have they done? You see how God has exposed these fake Pastors?” He quizzed.

He noted that the Pastors who have contributed nothing during this period are pressurizing the President to open Churches so they can go and make money maintaining that if he was the President he will never have heeded to their calls.

On why he does not go to Church, Kennedy Agyapong said it is a waste of time and that since he believes in God he wouldn’t g to Church for his fellow human to teach him who God is.

Acknowledging that there is God Kennedy Agyapong said people who say there is no God are just fools.

“Anybody who says there’s no God to me is a fool because even when you sleep, your sleep alone should tell you that there is a superior being somewhere” but insisted that he will not go to Church because “I don’t want these fake boys killing pregnant women, killing babies, poisoning women just for power and fame and you want me to go and waste my time”. He stated.

Source: MyNewGh.com

