Don’t talk, do what I’ve told you – Otumfuo arrests Mahama’s speech in Manhyia (Video)

In some few weeks Ghanaians will go to poll to exercise their franchise on the next president and parliamentary candidates who will lead the nation for another four years. This poll will mark the eight successive elections held in Ghana. The 2020 general elections will be held in 38, 622 polling stations; some 10,000 more than there were in the 2016 November elections. Come December 7, all eligible Ghanaian voters will storm their respective polling stations to take an active part in the exercise as it goes a along way to determine the future and prosperity of the country.

The leaders of various political parties have been working assiduously and moving across the length and breadth of the country to galvanise for massive support from the kingmakers. The competitive nature and its historical significance has compelled the flagbearers to be engaging in tremendous political activities by visiting palaces of Chiefs and traditional authorities to make a bond and share their messages.

In light of this, former President of the Republic who also doubles as the leader and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama and his entourage have been making so much investment in their campaign.

Today November 11, 2020 John Mahama took to his Ashanti Regional campaign to the palace of the Asantehene Osei Tutu II. This is the third time he visited the Asantehene after he officially introduced his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to him.

Mahama addressing the durbar, expressed his profound gratitude to the Otumfuo for his warm reception, his counsel and blessings anytime he visits him. He assured that he is committed to help project the Ashanti Region to it’s right status of development while listing some of his achievements in the region during his tenure of office.

He said, “the NDC is the party that has the region at heart and was able to build 4 hospitals including the Sawua, Fomena, Bekwai. We also built the ultra-modern Kejetia Market, Atonsu market, Asamanso and Tafo Market. For town roads; the NDC constructed Suame, Tafo, Kenyase, Bomso, Emena-Boadi, Atonsu town road.”

Otumfuo also thanked Mahama and his entourage for paying him a visit. He advised the NDC to be peaceful before, during and after the elections to protect the much-vaunted peace of the country.

In his own words he said, “Many people have come here. You also came here the other time and I advised you. I told you to be truthful wherever you go. Just do what I have told you. All we want in this election is peace. My prayers are always with you. The Lord will grant victory come December 7th – Otumfuo said in the local language.

