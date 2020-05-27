Our members getting infected due to lack of PPEs – Nurses & Midwifery Assoc. cries

The spokesperson of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Joseph Krampah, has that Nurses are been with coronavirus because they lack Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

JOIN THE GIANT SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM – CLICK HERE TO JOIN FUNBOOO TODAY

POST/WATCH FUNNY VIDEOS/PHOTOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH PREACHING VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH AMAZING DISCOVERIES VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH TALENT DISPLAY VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

SELL/BUY ON FUNBOOO

POST/FIND JOB ON FUNBOOO

BLOG YOUR BUSINESS, SERVICE, OPINION, NEWS TO MILLIONS ON FUNBOOO

POST MUSIC FOR PROMOTION ON FUNBOOO

According to Joseph Krampah, nurses at the COVID-19 treatment centers are being provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and logistics at their own expense.

Speaking in an interview MyNewsGh.com monitored, he said that the focus has been on the COVID-19 treatment centres and that has caused the increase of infections among nurses at the district hospitals.

“The nurses are contracting the illness, not because they aren’t careful but because they lack the PPEs. Usually, when people come to the hospitals with mild symptoms like headaches, the nurses have contact with these ones, only to find out later that these people have coronavirus”, he said on Happy Morning Show.

He told the host Samuel Eshun that the masks and other equipment they have received are not enough as each day, these PPEs are disposed of after use. He thus appealed to the Government to come to their aid with more PPEs.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY