Something Is Happening To Mahama In Kumasi; Why Are The People Doing That?

John Dramani Mahama, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and also a former president of the republic Ghana has began a six day Campaign tour in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

His campaign is aiming at accumulating a massive number of votes in the region during the upcoming general elections.

Since his arrival in the region yesterday, a lot of things have been happening to in Kumasi that has got many people asking why the are the people doing that?

Something is happening to Mahama in the Kunadu, why are the people doing that. What is happening to Mahama in Kumasi is that, a lot of people who never wanted to follow him in elections are now following him. This has made the size of his crowd in Kumasi increase massively.

Why are the people doing that now. I could be because he built the ultramodern market and a lorry park for them.

It looks like they are now changing their mind to his side.

What is happening to Mahama in Kumasi is that, a lot of people are now following him in his campaign tour cheering him up.

