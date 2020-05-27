Western overtakes Central region to become 3rd highest hotspot for COVID-19

In the latest update provided by the Ghana-Health-Service the Western Region has overtaken the Central Region to become the region with the highest number of positive cases in the country.

Currently, the Western region has recorded 344 whiles the Central region has recorded 337 cases out of the national case count which stands at 7,117.

Recovered patients are 2,317 while 34 patients have unfortunately died.

There continues to be a ban on public gathering till May 31 and the President is expected to address the country before the end of the month to provide directives on whether the country will continue to ban social gatherings.

Meanwhile, the President has asked Ghanaians to learn to live with the virus because it has come to stay with us for some time until the world is able to come out with a vaccine for its cure.

Greater Accra Region – 5,008

Ashanti Region – 1,085

Western Region – 344

Central Region – 337

Eastern Region – 108

Western North Region – 62

Volta Region – 59

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Source: MyNewsGh.com

