Agyakoo’s ‘1 Man Thousand’ Campaign Hits Kumasi Market- See The Waves He’s Making

Popularly Kumawood Actor, Alex Kofi Adu, who is known in showbiz as Agyakoo is making waves in local markets at Kumasi with his “1 man Thousand” campaign. On this solo mission taken by Agyakoo, he intends to boost the votes of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to an ambitious fifty-seven percentage (57%) of the total votes cast in the upcoming presidential elections.

Late this morning, Agyakoo together with his supporting team invaded the market with a mega campaign. He did not expect much of a crowd but hoped to make some great impact with the voter education he took the market women through.

He took the effort to take them through a simulation to get the traders cast their votes properly, so they don’t waste their votes on the elections day. He impressed on them to learn to vote right adding that, the number of rejected ballots each election year, could have made a greater change if they the thumb prints were place properly, and the ballots folded appropriately.

On taking up the major business for his tour, Agyakoo charged the traders to chose ‘wisely’, adding that the choice “should rest with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

“Vote for number 1. Don’t even count. Place your thumb right at the top right box and vote it nicely. Vote for the future of your children. Show some gratitude for the improvement Nana Addo has brought in your lives.

“He’s made Ghana an interesting place to live in so there is no need to travel abroad. Look at how he’s managed the COVID-19 pandemic. See how he’s made judicious use of our resources. We have it all here and Nana Addo is making Ghana great.”

Agyakoo reiterated that it would be unpardonable for Ghanaians to vote against the incumbent. He argued that it would be in the interest of every Ghanaian to reflect on the past and reconsider today’s development and what they expect of the quality of leadership for the next four years.

