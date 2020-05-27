Coronavirus: Northern region to begin random testing

The Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service says random testing for Covid-19 will soon begin as the region can now boast of a testing centre.

Dr. John Eleeza believes the initiative will also give the directorate a fair idea of the degree of spread of the virus in the region, especially in relation to asymptomatic patients.

The regional director made the revelation when the Empowerment for Life (E4L) Program with support from the Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA) and YEFL-Ghana donated some personal protective equipment to five MMDAs and the Health Director to complement government’s efforts in the fight against the Covid-19.

Lauding the donation, Dr. Eleeza said stigma against Covid-19 patients is hindering the fight against the disease.

He appealed to the media to use their available platforms to educate against people on the negative effects of stigma.

“Stigma is becoming a threat against the Covid-19 fight, if we don’t do something about it that will mean all that we have done is waste”

The beneficiary communities included the Savelugu Municipal, Kumbungu, Karaga, Mion and Saboba districts.

The items worth ¢62,750.00 included 5000 examination cloves, 1,750 surgical nose masks, 350 hand sanitizers, 500 liquid soaps among others.

Presenting the items to the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC), the Acting Executive Director of GDCA, Philip A. Gmabi said his outfit’s main development strategy has been capacity building and advocacy.

But the donation forms part of the organization’s corporate social responsibility.

According to him, an amount of ¢4,000.00 has also been committed to supporting the bi-weekly meetings of the five MMDAs Covid-19 response team for May and June to address emergency issues.

He also stated that PPEs worth ¢7,500 have again been allocated to the district health directorate, the Information Service Department and the National Commission for Civic Education to enhance awareness creation within the five MMDAs.

Mr. Philip A. Gmabi said the health directorate has been resourced with an additional ¢9,600 for their community outreach program in their respective MMDAs to sensitize the communities on Covid-19.

He commended the frontline workers and the media for their service to the country.

-Martina Bugri//Adomonline

