His Crowd Couldn’t Reach 15 People, Despite Campaigning In The Market [video]

As the 2020 elections keep drawing near day by day, all efforts are being put in by various members of political parties to ensure that their Campaign messages reach the people of Ghana who are legible voters. This is to make sure their massages are able to convince the people to decide on their behalf.

One party member has began a campaign tour in his area to help his party in the direction of victory. One thing that was Spotted there is that, despite Campaigning in the market, his crowd couldn’t reach 15 people.

The place where Agyakoo went was a market place. He tried his best to pull more crowd but they were all busily selling their items.

Everyone would attest to the fact that, market places are always busy. So nobody will have enough time for you when you go the to do a different thing.

That place is always a business area and if one doesn’t pay much attention on his business he will go home with nothing. And people may also steal their staff if they take off their attention.

This could be the reason why his crowd couldn’t reach 15 people despite Campaigning in the market.

Here are some photos:

Here is the video of it: https://www.facebook.com/groups/484877272365963/permalink/791027435084277/

Content created and supplied by: ywaisaac (via Opera News )