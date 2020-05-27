Photos Of Popular Di Asa Lady, Ayisha, Who Passed After Flaunting Her Raw Boobs Hit Online

Not long ago, a popular Facebook lady identified as Baby Ayisha sadly passed and per what we gathered, she was one of the contenders of Atinka TV’s Di Asa program.

However, her dream to be the winner of the Di Asa show never materialized as she was evicted before the final stage.

Facebook users knew her for the fact that she flaunted her big n@ked boobs on social media.

After her death, we discovered that she died from a breast-related disease after developing a boil in her boobs.

Although she underwent surgery, she couldn’t survive the surgery because she was diabetic.

Here are more photos of her;

Source: ghgossip.com

