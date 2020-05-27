Heavy security as EC hosts political parties at IPAC meeting

There is a heavy security presence at the premises of the EC as personnel of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) have been deployed to the premises where IPAC meeting on the compilation of a new voters register is ongoing.

The reason for the presence of over 70 police officers at the Electoral Commission of Ghana is not clear.

Over 15 political parties were invited to attend the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting which is expected to be held in two groups. The first session began at 10am while the second is set to begin at 2pm

However, the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) remains adamant that it will not participate in the meeting adding that it (IPAC meeting) has been improperly arranged.

Peter Otokunor, a Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, stating a walkout by this party on March 25, 2020, established that “That meeting does not constitute a proper IPAC meeting because they had divided one committee into groups; you may want to call it double tracking, to decide on the same issue. And we think that with any such an approach, you are not going to properly appreciate and understand the issue and contributions from various political parties and we believe that, decision making will be problematic.”

The NPP, in response, said that the decision by the NDC was unsurprising but maintained that the meeting would come on regardless.

Source: ghanaweb.com

