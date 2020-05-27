NDC’s Joseph Yammin sues Ken Agyapong for defamation, demands GH¢95m

Former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Joseph Yammin, has sued Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong for defamation.

The plaintiff, Mr. Yammin, in a lawsuit, highlighted that Kennedy Agyapong published false news against him via his radio station, Oman FM on May 14, 2020.

He furthered that the MP also accused him of conspiring to commit a series of murders to create instability in the country.

“The plaintiff avers that, on or about 14th day of May 2020, the 1st defendant published false news about the plaintiff which were defamatory on the 2nd defendant media airwaves OMAN FM 107.1”.

The plaintiff contends that the said stories published by Kennedy Agyapong and Ken City Media are vexatious, total fabrication and have exposed him to hatred, ridicule, and contempt.

The leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has, therefore, demanded a whopping GH¢95 million from the MP as damages, ordering him to retract the statements on the same channel three times a day for a year.

Read below Joseph Yammin’s lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong

Source: ghanaweb.com

