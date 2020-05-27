Finally Captain Smart bids farewell to Multimedia Group

The host of Adom FM’s Morning Show, Dwaso Nsem, Captain Godsbrain Blessed Smart has bid his listeners farewell as he readies himself to join Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

An early report indicated that Captain Smart was moving from Multimedia to Angel FM in Accra a subsidiary of the ABN Network as Morning Show host.

Speaking on Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, he said he was going to follow other commitments and therefore needed to move on with his life.

He expressed his gratitude to the Multimedia team for their support since he joined the team some eight years ago.

He indicated that unlike others who left by being sacked, he was grateful to God that he was never sacked from the Multimedia team.

Captain Smart, however, did not mention which other commitments he was leaving to fulfill.

Source: MyNewsGh.com