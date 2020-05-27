We Want To Get Married But The Guys Are Scared To Approach – Lady Says

Aisha stated this during a lecture organized by the University Student Union titled ” Marriage Challenges in the 21st Century” which was delivered yesterday in the school main campus located in Tudun Yola, Kano.

She said that most guys nowadays are after romantic love not real marriage that’s why the number of ladies without marriage is increasing in society. She gave an example with a guy that dated her for two solid years but when she brought the issue of marriage, he ran away.

She however attributed the issue to the materialistic life that most ladies are craving for as a sole reason for the declining rate of marriage among youth.

When asked if she’s ready to get married after finishing university she stated that it depends on whether she gets someone that’s ready for marriage or not.

SHARE THIS STORY