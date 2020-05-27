Ofankor Residents Hold Police Hostage To Demand Justice For Killed Tenant -[WATCH VIDEO]

The residents of Ofankor has held the police hostage after they stormed the crime scene to investigate a murder case.

JOIN THE GIANT SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM – CLICK HERE TO JOIN FUNBOOO TODAY

POST/WATCH FUNNY VIDEOS/PHOTOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH PREACHING VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH AMAZING DISCOVERIES VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH TALENT DISPLAY VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

SELL/BUY ON FUNBOOO

POST/FIND JOB ON FUNBOOO

BLOG YOUR BUSINESS, SERVICE, OPINION, NEWS TO MILLIONS ON FUNBOOO

POST MUSIC FOR PROMOTION ON FUNBOOO

There has been an unfortunate incident as a landlord, Victor Stephen Nana Kankam in Ofankor community has shot dead a budding musician, Spark Benjamine for refusing to vacate his apartment.

According to reports, the landlord stormed the apartment of the tenant and demanded he moved out because his date was due.

However, in the turn of event, Victor Nana Kankam shot death the tenant.

The police trooped the crime scene for an investigation into the case.

In a video that has popped up online, residents of Ofankor community have sent a strong warning to the police to deliver a just job. According to them, they must ensure that justice is served and the suspect punished.

Watch the video below;

Source: GhanaCelebrities.Com