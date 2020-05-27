NDC warns NPP in Nalerigu/Gambaga after ‘arrest’ of former Youth Organiser

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Nalerigu/Gambaga Constituency say they are ready to face the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) squarely in the December 7 elections.

The NDC Communication Officer for the Nalerigu/Gambaga Constituency, Abdul Ganiu Alhassan, revealed this on Monday, May 25, following an invitation of a former constituency Youth Organizer by the regional police command regarding a post he uploaded on social media.

Abdul Ganiu Alhassan described the action by the police as bizarre and unhealthy.

“The invitation and subsequent attempt to detain a communication team member as well a former constituency youth organizer of the NDC in the constituency at the Regional Police Command just for a post on Facebook was a sad day for our democracy and a case of political strong-arm,” the notice read in part.

Read the full write-up below:

WE WILL RESIST ANY ACTS OF INTIMIDATION IN THE CONSTITUENCY

The NDC in the Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency yesterday 25th of May, 2020, witnessed a very bizarre and an unhealthy act. The invitation and subsequent attempt to detain a communication team member as well a former constituency youth organizer of the NDC in the constituency at the Regional Police Command just for a post on Facebook was a sad day for our democracy and a case of political strong-arm.

But we hereby serve notice that, members of the NDC in the constituency are law abiding citizens and shall comply with any legitimate reasonable application of the law by the police. And will submit ourselves to the law should we go contrary and wish that our police service act without fear or favor. Nonetheless the NDC will stand up to any acts of unjust treatment of its members and

The happenings on the eve of elections 2016 is still fresh in our minds and we are battle ready to face such evil machinations this time round.

Sadly, we’re aware of the faceless political elements within the constituency and the Region who are doing all they can to intimidate the rank and file of the NDC in the constituency.

We are not Mr. Peter Wuni Baaga, who was accused, intimidated and subsequently booted out of government without recourse to all his works in the NPP.

In conclusion, The NPP Sensing a humiliating defeat in the December elections because of the pronounced maladministration characterized by massive corruption, arrogance and waste of public resources through ostentation by Akufo- Addo and his appointees has resorted to these discredited tactics of hate and harassment of political opponents to remain relevant.

Thank You.

Alhassan Abdul- Ganiu

Const. Comm Officer

Nalerigu/Gambaga.

