There are a few native tribes in Nigeria that have successfully resisted influence from the Western world.

Despite being in the 21st century, these rural communities have managed to preserve their culture and continue to practice nudity.

They were discovered in 1986 by a corps member in the then-Gongola State of Northern Nigeria, Nigerian newspaper The Spectator reported in July 2010.

They were officially recognized as Nigerians in 1961 and now have 17 villages on the Nigerian side.

Years later, these people have managed to exist outside of modern civilization.

Hidden away in these hills, they move around freely naked or near-naked in leaves and loincloths.

They cook with fire made with flint.

The majority of the Koma hill-dwellers depend on farming, hunting and gathering forest products like bananas, locust beans and canarium used for body lubrication.

They buy farming implements and scarce items of clothing used by men on ceremonial occasions from the Fulani, Bata, Chamba and other tribes in the lowlands.

Once boys and girls turn about 14 and 17, both sexes undergo puberty rituals ( circumcision for boys and extraction of two of the incisors for girls).

They are then free to interact before making their conjugal intentions known to their parents with reciprocal token gifts, a farm or garden plot works.

If permitted, the man pays bride price with goats, chickens and some token cash.

-Faceofmalawi

