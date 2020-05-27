Ghanaian Slay Queen confesses sleeping with dogs for money in Dubai

Dogs have always been “man’s best friend”, but it turns out they can also be a woman’s best sleeping partner as illustrated.

A Slay Queen who gave her name as Mona Gucci has told the world stories of how Ghanaian Slay Queens are being sodomized and forced to sleep with dogs all in the name of getting some dollars to flaunt on social media in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM monitored, Mona said some ladies in Ghana and Nigeria have been made the stooges of Dubai-based rich men who sodomize women for just pleasure during their leisure.

Mona Gucci, shocking dropped the bomb when she added that these slaying queens are also forced to sleep with dogs while the rich men in Dubai sit and watch for the pleasure of it.

In her pathetic account, she revealed how these group of rich men come together and play the game of ‘truth or dare’ and sometimes get all their friends to sleep with just one lady.

-Maravi post-

