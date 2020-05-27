Ghana’s Parliament empty after MPs test positive for Covid-19 – [WATCH VIDEO]

Ghana’s parliament house was almost empty on Wednesday following media reports of some two members and 13 staff testing positive to the novel coronavirus disease.

Although Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, in a news conference on Tuesday dismissed the reports, describing it as speculative journalism, to the shock of many, the house witnessed a classic social distancing protocol.