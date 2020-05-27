Ghanaian artistes deserve COVID-19 compensation package – Vincent Djokoto

Business Executive and Columnist, Vincent Djokoto, has called on the Government of Ghana to compensate Ghanaian artistes for their loss of livelihood over the past few months.

“Hundreds of musicians, especially those that rely on performing at bars and hotels, have not been able to make any money since the lockdown.”

The social activist has recommended GHC₵ 5,000 per artist for the loss of livelihood. “It is the least we can do for the Ghanaian musicians for now” Mr Djokoto said.

The case count passed 7,000 when an additional 309 cases were reported. The national tally now stands at 7,117 with Greater Accra alone accounting for over 5,000 cases.

The recoveries have reached 2,317 with 34 deaths. According to the John Hopkins COVID-19 tracker, Ghana had 4,766 active cases as of May 27 at 10:00 GMT.