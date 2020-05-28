COVID-19: Eleven inmates at Ashaiman police station test positive

Eleven cell inmates at the Ashaiman police station have tested positive for coronavirus, DCOP Edward Johnson Akrofi-Oyirifi, the Tema Regional Police Commander, has confirmed.
JOIN THE GIANT SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM – CLICK HERE TO JOIN FUNBOOO TODAY
- POST/WATCH FUNNY VIDEOS/PHOTOS ON FUNBOOO
- POST/WATCH PREACHING VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO
- POST/WATCH AMAZING DISCOVERIES VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO
- POST/WATCH TALENT DISPLAY VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO
- SELL/BUY ON FUNBOOO
- POST/FIND JOB ON FUNBOOO
- BLOG YOUR BUSINESS, SERVICE, OPINION, NEWS TO MILLIONS ON FUNBOOO
- POST MUSIC FOR PROMOTION ON FUNBOOO
He told Class 91.3FM’s Executive Breakfast Show producer Nii Marmah Boye in an interview on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 that they have started treating the inmates.
“They are receiving treatment”, he said. “For them to be sent to isolation centre, they have to go to court to move the motion so that they will be sent there”.
“The treatment has been started with them at the cells.”
The COVID-19 cases recorded in the country have shot up to 7,303, the Ghana Health Service has announced.
The total number of recoveries has also jumped to 2,412.
The death toll, however, remains 34.
Source: ClassFMonline.com
SHARE THIS STORY
Add Comment