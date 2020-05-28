How EC Will Embark On New Voters’ Register Exercise In 5 Clusters

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it will embark on the new voters’ registration exercise in five clusters.

The Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe told Graphic Online that the exact date for the registration exercise would be announced later but it is expected to start in the last week of June 2020.

He said the commission has planned to use 38 days for the entire exercise and that it was targetting between 16million and 16.5million people to register.

About 8500 BVRs are expected to be used for the exercise.

“This time around we are using five registration centres per a cluster. So assuming you have 15 polling stations, you divide the 15 by five, so that you have 10 clusters. And each cluster will form one registration team and each team will be made up of two registration officers, two data entry clerks, one registration officer special duties, he will be in charge of commuting between the team and the district office as well as exporting data and the rest, then we will have the laminator,” Dr Quaicoe said.

“So each phase for the five,… will last for six days. So what it means is that the registration officers will go to the first phase of the five polling station centre in that cluster. So when they go to the first cluster, they will be there for six days, and when they are there for six days, on the 7th day, they will rest due to the rush and interaction and then they will move to the next registration centre in the second phase for another six days and one day to retool and then they will go to the third phase…,” he added.

Dr Quacoe explainedMthat there will be three days for a mop-up after the exercise.

Graphic Online understands that at Wednesday’s IPAC meeting, the EC said all was set for the deployment of the new biometric voter registration technology which will lead to the compilation of the new voters’ register.

In line with the requirements of the law, political parties will be informed of the exact date not later than 21 days before the start of the exercise after the Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) which is currently before Parliament matures.

-PEACEFM

