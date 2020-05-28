Anyone Who Voted For Akufo-Addo Is A “Disgrace” – Naziru Mohammed

NDC’s Communicator, Naziru Mohammed says the majority of Ghanaians who rooted for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to become President in the 2016 election have somehow regretted their decision.

According to him, the visionary leader they anticipated has become a “dictator” leader.

“Now all those who were criticizing the previous government cannot speak again. Real men are now women, they can’t criticize him [President Nana Addo],” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

Adding that, “anyone who voted for Nana Addo to become President is a disgrace. The peace we had in this country is no more under this Nana Addo-led government”.



Naziru Mohammed, however called on the electorates to “be wise” in selecting a leader in the December 7 polls for their own safety.

-PEACEFM

